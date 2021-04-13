Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 259.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,353,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 845.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 28,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,581,000 after purchasing an additional 25,602 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 279,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP grew its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 27,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,477,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 87.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ARE traded up $1.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $170.37. The company had a trading volume of 9,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,010,284. The firm has a market cap of $23.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.02, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $165.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.04. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.52 and a 52 week high of $179.79.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $2.61. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 29.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.09 per share. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is 62.64%.

Separately, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $194.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.63.

In related news, Director James P. Cain sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.01, for a total value of $67,204.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,053.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen Richardson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.41, for a total transaction of $1,664,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 201,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,475,534.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,400 shares of company stock valued at $3,407,004 over the last 90 days. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

