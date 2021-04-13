Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $307,000 Investment in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 121.9% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,530,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,917,000 after buying an additional 841,171 shares during the period. Bank of The West increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of The West now owns 186,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,785,000 after purchasing an additional 5,828 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 153.3% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 7,354 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 115.5% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 159.1% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 824,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,520,000 after purchasing an additional 506,401 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $54.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.38.

Morgan Stanley stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.88. The stock had a trading volume of 232,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,630,710. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $80.33 and its 200 day moving average is $66.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $35.53 and a one year high of $86.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.63. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 19.16%. The company had revenue of $13.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.11%.

In related news, insider Jeffrey S. Brodsky sold 18,500 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.57, for a total transaction of $1,379,545.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 174,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,020,145.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James P. Gorman sold 175,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.12, for a total transaction of $12,796,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,249,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,326,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 212,380 shares of company stock valued at $15,582,671 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

