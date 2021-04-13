Playgroundz (IOG) Trading 50% Higher This Week

Playgroundz (CURRENCY:IOG) traded up 21.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 13th. One Playgroundz coin can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000205 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Playgroundz has a total market capitalization of $3.68 million and approximately $3,698.00 worth of Playgroundz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Playgroundz has traded 50% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 30.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00002863 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001591 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.71 or 0.00067965 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $164.15 or 0.00261186 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00004504 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $426.84 or 0.00679180 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,457.91 or 0.99381981 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $577.26 or 0.00918525 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.88 or 0.00020488 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Playgroundz

Playgroundz’s total supply is 2,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,545,120 coins. The official message board for Playgroundz is medium.com/playgroundz-official-blog. Playgroundz’s official Twitter account is @PlaygroundzIOG and its Facebook page is accessible here. Playgroundz’s official website is www.playgroundz.io.

Playgroundz Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playgroundz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Playgroundz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Playgroundz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

