Playtech plc (OTCMKTS:PYTCF) Short Interest Up 4,300.0% in March

Playtech plc (OTCMKTS:PYTCF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, an increase of 4,300.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PYTCF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Playtech in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Playtech in a research report on Friday, March 12th.

OTCMKTS:PYTCF opened at $6.19 on Tuesday. Playtech has a one year low of $2.63 and a one year high of $6.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.68.

Playtech Plc develops and sells software platforms and services for the online and land-based gambling industry worldwide. The company operates through Gaming B2B, Gaming B2C, and Financial segments. It operates an online trading platform to retail customers, which enable them to trade contracts for differences on various instruments, such as foreign exchange, commodities, equities, and indices; provides B2B clearing and execution services for retail brokers and professional clients; and offers technology and risk management services for retail brokers.

