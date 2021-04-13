PolySwarm One Day Volume Reaches $77,165.00 (NCT)

PolySwarm (CURRENCY:NCT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 13th. PolySwarm has a market capitalization of $23.36 million and $77,165.00 worth of PolySwarm was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PolySwarm coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0151 or 0.00000024 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, PolySwarm has traded up 12.4% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PolySwarm alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.27 or 0.00056120 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.22 or 0.00019442 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001591 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52.88 or 0.00084137 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $394.64 or 0.00627947 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.46 or 0.00032562 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.97 or 0.00038147 BTC.

PolySwarm Profile

PolySwarm (CRYPTO:NCT) is a coin. Its launch date was January 3rd, 2018. PolySwarm’s total supply is 1,885,913,076 coins and its circulating supply is 1,546,457,130 coins. The Reddit community for PolySwarm is /r/polyswarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PolySwarm’s official website is polyswarm.io. PolySwarm’s official Twitter account is @polyswarm and its Facebook page is accessible here. PolySwarm’s official message board is medium.com/polyswarm.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Name Changing Token (NCT) is the native token of the Hashmasks artwork. The NCT serves only one single purpose: It allows its holder to give their Hashmask a unique name that is permanently stored and publicly visible on the Ethereum Blockchain. Thus, commoditizing the name itself and making it the rarest of all attributes within the entire project. This opens up a whole new dimension for collectibles where the value hierarchy of the individual pieces of the whole collective art is highly impacted by the preferences of the consumers. “

Buying and Selling PolySwarm

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolySwarm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PolySwarm should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PolySwarm using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PolySwarm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PolySwarm and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.