Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) Short Interest Up 232.1% in March

Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,809,800 shares, a growth of 232.1% from the March 15th total of 1,749,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 209.0 days.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Desjardins raised their target price on Power Co. of Canada from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from $38.00 to $38.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Power Co. of Canada presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.79.

OTCMKTS PWCDF traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,781. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.21. Power Co. of Canada has a twelve month low of $13.38 and a twelve month high of $27.52.

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, dental protection, creditor, and health insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.

