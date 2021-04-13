Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) Price Target Raised to C$47.00

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) had its price target upped by Raymond James from C$40.00 to C$47.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Tudor Pickering restated a hold rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Tudor Pickering & Holt reissued a hold rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$24.93.

Shares of PD opened at C$31.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$417.21 million and a P/E ratio of -3.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.23, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.05. Precision Drilling has a 52 week low of C$8.00 and a 52 week high of C$36.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$29.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$24.97.

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C($2.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($2.90) by C$0.16. The firm had revenue of C$201.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$199.43 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Precision Drilling will post -5.7030796 earnings per share for the current year.

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related products and services in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

