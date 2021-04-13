Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Cuts Stake in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its stake in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,146 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 6,668 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.05% of The Chemours worth $2,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CC. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Chemours in the 4th quarter valued at about $498,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of The Chemours in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of The Chemours during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in The Chemours during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in The Chemours in the fourth quarter worth $67,000. 74.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CC shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of The Chemours from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on The Chemours from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Chemours from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded The Chemours from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Chemours currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.70.

CC opened at $29.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.30 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.54. The Chemours Company has a 12-month low of $8.83 and a 12-month high of $29.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.18.

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.25. The Chemours had a negative net margin of 2.35% and a positive return on equity of 46.27%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Chemours Company will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. The Chemours’s payout ratio is 39.84%.

The Chemours Profile

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications.

