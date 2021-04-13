Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $1.82 Million Holdings in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 70,897 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 483 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $1,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,214 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the third quarter valued at $230,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the fourth quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the third quarter valued at $241,000. Institutional investors own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMHC stock opened at $31.98 on Tuesday. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 12-month low of $10.17 and a 12-month high of $32.68. The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 7.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The construction company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.10). Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 3.37%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TMHC. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp began coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Taylor Morrison Home from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Taylor Morrison Home has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.20.

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, CFO C. David Cone sold 34,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $1,024,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,328,890. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.64, for a total transaction of $1,432,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,377,389.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 301,780 shares of company stock valued at $9,330,031. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties; offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

