Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $1.91 Million Stake in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its stake in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) by 94.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 117,414 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 1,985,883 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Continental Resources were worth $1,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 1,911.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,042 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 22,847 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 170.9% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 27,900 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 17,600 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 602,720 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $9,825,000 after acquiring an additional 47,060 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Continental Resources during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Continental Resources during the 4th quarter worth $1,630,000. 14.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Continental Resources in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $22.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Continental Resources from $17.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Continental Resources from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Continental Resources from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.35.

Shares of CLR stock opened at $25.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.87 and a 200-day moving average of $19.25. The company has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.31 and a beta of 3.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Continental Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.79 and a 52 week high of $32.39.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.15). Continental Resources had a negative return on equity of 2.05% and a negative net margin of 10.54%. The company had revenue of $837.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Continental Resources, Inc. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO John D. Hart sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total value of $199,725.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

