Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Purchases 1,575 Shares of Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,978 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Sleep Number were worth $2,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sleep Number in the fourth quarter worth about $13,818,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Sleep Number by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,181,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,294,000 after purchasing an additional 163,059 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Sleep Number in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,365,000. SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sleep Number during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,550,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Sleep Number by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 220,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,770,000 after buying an additional 67,175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Shelly Radue Ibach sold 2,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.75, for a total value of $424,117.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jean Michel Valette sold 25,000 shares of Sleep Number stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.70, for a total transaction of $3,442,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,590 shares of company stock valued at $6,987,878. 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SNBR. UBS Group raised shares of Sleep Number from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $65.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Bank of America lowered Sleep Number from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Sleep Number from $108.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sleep Number in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on Sleep Number from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNBR opened at $124.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.46, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.07. Sleep Number Co. has a 12 month low of $20.61 and a 12 month high of $151.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $136.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.54.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $567.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.55 million. Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 70.15% and a net margin of 5.89%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sleep Number Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; temperature-balancing products, including DualTemp layer; SleepIQ Kids k2 beds for kids; and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 and 360 names.

