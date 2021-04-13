Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 345,894 Shares of Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its position in shares of Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT) by 75.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 114,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 345,894 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Odonate Therapeutics were worth $2,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ODT. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Odonate Therapeutics by 11.6% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Odonate Therapeutics by 3.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 29,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Odonate Therapeutics by 0.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 901,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,627 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Odonate Therapeutics by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 248,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Odonate Therapeutics by 1,881.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 125,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after acquiring an additional 118,893 shares in the last quarter. 96.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Odonate Therapeutics stock opened at $3.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $135.89 million, a PE ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 0.66. Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $3.02 and a one year high of $46.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.74 and a 200 day moving average of $16.46.

Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by ($0.09). Equities research analysts anticipate that Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ODT. Jefferies Financial Group cut Odonate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Cowen cut Odonate Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Odonate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Lifesci Capital cut Odonate Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Odonate Therapeutics from $11.00 to $4.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Odonate Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.50.

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of therapeutics that improves and extends the lives of patients with cancer. It focuses on the development of tesetaxel, a novel chemotherapy agent that belongs to a class of drugs known as taxanes, which are used in the treatment of cancer.

