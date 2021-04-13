Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 355,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,668 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.62% of Kontoor Brands worth $14,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 301,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,237,000 after buying an additional 41,042 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,379,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,299,000 after buying an additional 299,525 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $278,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 225.8% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 40,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 27,782 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $288,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on KTB. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. UBS Group upgraded Kontoor Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.11.

In other news, CAO Susan Denise Sumner sold 20,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total value of $1,145,048.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,090,363.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KTB opened at $59.72 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.83. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.53 and a 52 week high of $59.90. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.10.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.27. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 1,685.31% and a net margin of 2.56%. The firm had revenue of $660.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, manufactures, procures, markets, and distributes apparel under the Wrangler and Lee brands in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products primarily through mass and mid-tier retailers, specialty stores, department stores, and retailer-owned and third-party e-commerce sites, as well as through direct-to-consumer channels, including full-price and outlet stores, and its websites.

