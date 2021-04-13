Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $15.22 Million Stock Holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,797 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 10,696 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of International Flavors & Fragrances worth $15,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 923,401 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $100,503,000 after buying an additional 9,602 shares during the period. Saratoga Research & Investment Management raised its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 410,731 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $44,704,000 after buying an additional 137,933 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 31,510 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,428,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,081,368 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,097,256,000 after buying an additional 1,224,471 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,879,210 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $857,573,000 after buying an additional 542,623 shares during the period. 94.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Exane BNP Paribas raised International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Societe Generale raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $139.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.90.

Shares of NYSE:IFF opened at $140.49 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $137.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.40. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.54 and a twelve month high of $143.09. The company has a market cap of $34.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.06, a PEG ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.13. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 7.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is 49.92%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

