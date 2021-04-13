Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $15.41 Million Position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 669,858 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 34,346 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in The Mosaic were worth $15,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in The Mosaic during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in The Mosaic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in The Mosaic by 66.0% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in The Mosaic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Mosaic by 2,114.5% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 4,429 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 4,229 shares during the period. 69.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Mosaic alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on MOS shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on The Mosaic from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. TheStreet upgraded The Mosaic from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on The Mosaic from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on The Mosaic from $19.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on The Mosaic in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Mosaic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.87.

Shares of NYSE:MOS opened at $31.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.81. The Mosaic Company has a 1 year low of $9.57 and a 1 year high of $35.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.82.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

Featured Story: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.