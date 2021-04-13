Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 386,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,960 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.71% of Rent-A-Center worth $14,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RCII. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,735,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,186,000 after purchasing an additional 469,755 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,464,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,091,000 after purchasing an additional 422,933 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,805,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 106.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 469,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,036,000 after purchasing an additional 241,703 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,025,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,261,000 after purchasing an additional 234,648 shares during the period. 93.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Northcoast Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rent-A-Center in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Rent-A-Center from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Rent-A-Center from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Rent-A-Center from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.57.

In other news, CFO Maureen B. Short sold 14,922 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total value of $891,589.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey J. Brown acquired 26,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.56 per share, for a total transaction of $1,499,897.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,344 shares of company stock valued at $2,899,369. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RCII opened at $57.86 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.28. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 1.68. Rent-A-Center, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.26 and a 12-month high of $64.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $716.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $716.56 million. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 35.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rent-A-Center, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.36%.

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates through four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers consumer electronics, computers, tablets, smartphones, furniture and accessories, appliances, wheels and tires, tools, handbags, jewelry, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

