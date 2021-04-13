Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 44,654 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 510,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,654 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $14,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 14,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 476.0% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 17,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. 86.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

Shares of Howmet Aerospace stock opened at $32.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.78 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.88 and a 200 day moving average of $25.59. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.87 and a fifty-two week high of $32.96.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 16.55%. Howmet Aerospace’s quarterly revenue was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. Analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

