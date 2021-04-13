Principal Real Estate Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:PGZ)

Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th.

Shares of NYSE:PGZ opened at $14.09 on Tuesday. Principal Real Estate Income Fund has a twelve month low of $9.39 and a twelve month high of $14.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.08.

Get Principal Real Estate Income Fund alerts:

About Principal Real Estate Income Fund

Principal Real Estate Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc It is co-managed by Principal Real Estate Investors, LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in commercial mortgage backed securities, real estate investment trusts and REIT-like entities.

Read More: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Real Estate Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Real Estate Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.