Principal Value ETF (NASDAQ:PY) Short Interest Update

Principal Value ETF (NASDAQ:PY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 96.2% from the March 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

NASDAQ PY opened at $41.36 on Tuesday. Principal Value ETF has a 52-week low of $22.07 and a 52-week high of $41.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.82.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Principal Value ETF stock. Cardan Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Principal Value ETF (NASDAQ:PY) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,768 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,952 shares during the period. Cardan Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 28.84% of Principal Value ETF worth $4,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

