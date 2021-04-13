Private Capital Group LLC Has $266,000 Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Private Capital Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 14.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,043 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 178 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BA. Newport Trust Co raised its position in shares of The Boeing by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 49,550,937 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $10,606,874,000 after buying an additional 14,409,687 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in The Boeing by 75.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,095,082 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,304,713,000 after acquiring an additional 2,629,054 shares during the period. Boston Partners bought a new stake in The Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at about $397,386,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in The Boeing by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,508,555 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,607,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673,366 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in The Boeing by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,244,004 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,688,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,081 shares during the period. 51.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Boeing alerts:

In other The Boeing news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total value of $1,004,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,846 shares in the company, valued at $10,009,076.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total transaction of $4,394,134.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 101,817 shares in the company, valued at $20,582,306.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $249.52 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $242.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.88. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $113.89 and a fifty-two week high of $278.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.62, a P/E/G ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The business had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.36 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.33) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BA. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Nord/LB cut shares of The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $228.32.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Article: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.