Private Capital Group LLC Has $482,000 Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Private Capital Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 41.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,221 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,560 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the third quarter worth $29,000. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 75.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

HON has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. UBS Group increased their price target on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $222.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.67.

Shares of NYSE HON opened at $228.60 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $158.99 billion, a PE ratio of 32.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $212.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $200.03. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.11 and a twelve month high of $229.23.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 45.59%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

Featured Story: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.