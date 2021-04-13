Private Capital Group LLC Lowers Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Private Capital Group LLC trimmed its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 22.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 295 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in ASML by 216.8% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,440,492 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $702,557,000 after purchasing an additional 985,753 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ASML by 76.1% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 880,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $429,556,000 after buying an additional 380,581 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in ASML by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,855,198 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,880,258,000 after buying an additional 206,103 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in ASML during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,532,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of ASML by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,890,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,304,856,000 after acquiring an additional 117,399 shares in the last quarter. 17.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ASML alerts:

NASDAQ:ASML opened at $630.43 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $578.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $491.15. The company has a market cap of $264.66 billion, a PE ratio of 70.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. ASML Holding has a 12 month low of $272.01 and a 12 month high of $653.00.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The semiconductor company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 25.91% and a net margin of 24.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.70 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $1.8864 per share. This is an increase from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. ASML’s payout ratio is presently 34.40%.

ASML has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of ASML from $540.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on ASML from $524.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $507.40.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Read More: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.