Private Capital Group LLC Sells 1,234 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Private Capital Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 48.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,234 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CAT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 109.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,041,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,373,788,000 after purchasing an additional 6,803,900 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at about $878,514,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,019,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,095,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788,783 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,444,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $627,039,000 after purchasing an additional 665,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,867,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $885,977,000 after purchasing an additional 519,151 shares in the last quarter. 67.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CAT shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $158.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $232.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $135.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.57.

In other Caterpillar news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 4,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.76, for a total value of $766,473.68. Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 80,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.82, for a total transaction of $17,738,374.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,560,889.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 149,080 shares of company stock valued at $32,650,920 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $230.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $224.99 and a 200 day moving average of $188.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.22 and a 12-month high of $237.78.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.24 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

