Private Capital Group LLC Sells 1,275 Shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Private Capital Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) by 41.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,275 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 54,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,414,000 after buying an additional 6,120 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. H&H International Investment LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. H&H International Investment LLC now owns 317,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,094,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 7,627.6% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after buying an additional 7,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 1.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Toyota Motor stock opened at $154.09 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.72. Toyota Motor Co. has a 1 year low of $115.19 and a 1 year high of $163.37. The company has a market capitalization of $215.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $5.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $2.02. The firm had revenue of $78.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.57 billion. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 5.51%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Toyota Motor Co. will post 10.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Toyota Motor in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Toyota Motor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $183.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC HV, LS HV, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon, Crown, Century HV, UX HV, Corolla SD, Corolla Sport, and WG HV names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Yaris, Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, GLANZA, and Raize names.

