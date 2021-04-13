Private Capital Group LLC Sells 1,353 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Private Capital Group LLC lowered its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 63.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 766 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,353 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TMO. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth $2,336,640,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,022,987 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,065,847,000 after purchasing an additional 686,768 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,504,221 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,742,475,000 after purchasing an additional 624,512 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 473.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 641,921 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $298,994,000 after purchasing an additional 530,026 shares during the period. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth $156,804,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TMO opened at $475.98 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $309.18 and a 1-year high of $532.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $455.05 and a 200-day moving average of $472.13. The company has a market cap of $187.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.01, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $7.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.53. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The company had revenue of $10.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.55 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 8.42%.

TMO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $488.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Cowen raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $588.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $524.45.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

