Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) and Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) Financial Survey

Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) and Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Profound Medical and Beyond Air, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Profound Medical 0 0 4 1 3.20 Beyond Air 0 0 1 0 3.00

Profound Medical currently has a consensus price target of $31.42, suggesting a potential upside of 57.32%. Beyond Air has a consensus price target of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 62.75%. Given Beyond Air’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Beyond Air is more favorable than Profound Medical.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

35.9% of Profound Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.4% of Beyond Air shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.1% of Beyond Air shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Profound Medical and Beyond Air’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Profound Medical $4.17 million 97.17 -$15.22 million ($1.37) -14.58 Beyond Air $1.39 million 81.51 -$19.94 million ($1.53) -3.61

Profound Medical has higher revenue and earnings than Beyond Air. Profound Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Beyond Air, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Profound Medical has a beta of 1.45, meaning that its stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Beyond Air has a beta of -0.66, meaning that its stock price is 166% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Profound Medical and Beyond Air’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Profound Medical -275.12% -33.69% -29.34% Beyond Air N/A -152.25% -99.76%

Summary

Profound Medical beats Beyond Air on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Profound Medical Company Profile

Profound Medical Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company that develops magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures for treatment of prostate disease, uterine fibroids, and palliative pain treatment in Canada, Germany, the United States, and Finland. Its lead product TULSA-PRO system used for magnetic resonance imaging scanner in hospitals and treatment facilities. The company also offers Sonalleve, a therapeutic platform for the treatment of uterine fibroids and palliative pain relief associated with metastases in bone, as well as non-invasive treatment of uterine fibroids. Profound Medical Corp. is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

Beyond Air Company Profile

Beyond Air, Inc., a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company, develops inhaled nitric oxide (NO) to treat respiratory infections, and gaseous NO to treat solid tumors. The company is developing LungFit system, a NO generator and delivery system, which is in clinical trials for the treatment of lung infections, persistent pulmonary hypertension of the newborn, severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2, bronchiolitis, and nontuberculous mycobacteria.The company was formerly known as AIT Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Beyond Air, Inc. in June 2019. The company is based in Garden City, New York.

