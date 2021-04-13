Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Acquired by Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC

Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Wealth Alliance bought a new stake in Prologis in the third quarter worth about $242,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Prologis by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,154,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,164,000 after acquiring an additional 40,345 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of Prologis during the 3rd quarter valued at about $289,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. 94.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PLD traded up $0.36 on Tuesday, hitting $110.20. 13,835 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,911,002. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $103.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.12 and a 52-week high of $112.37. The company has a market capitalization of $81.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.80.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.54). Prologis had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 38.21%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $993.87 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. This is a boost from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Prologis’s payout ratio is 76.13%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. TheStreet downgraded Prologis from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.00.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

