Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) Given New $16.00 Price Target at SVB Leerink

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) had its price objective reduced by SVB Leerink from $26.00 to $16.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Provention Bio from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Provention Bio from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Provention Bio in a report on Friday. Chardan Capital reduced their price target on shares of Provention Bio from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Provention Bio from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Provention Bio currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRVB opened at $8.23 on Friday. Provention Bio has a 1-year low of $6.36 and a 1-year high of $20.05. The company has a market capitalization of $521.58 million, a P/E ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 3.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.28.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.08). As a group, research analysts expect that Provention Bio will post -1.77 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its position in Provention Bio by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 7,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Provention Bio by 52.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 5,320 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Provention Bio by 24.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 3,486 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Provention Bio by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Provention Bio by 74.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 6,288 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.42% of the company’s stock.

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, an oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-3279, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of lupus; PRV-101, a coxsackie virus B (CVB) vaccine for the prevention of acute CVB infections and onset of T1D; and PRV-015, which is in phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease.

