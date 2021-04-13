Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) Price Target Cut to $27.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) had its target price trimmed by HC Wainwright from $34.00 to $27.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of Provention Bio from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Provention Bio from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Provention Bio in a report on Friday. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Provention Bio from $26.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Provention Bio from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Provention Bio currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.36.

PRVB stock opened at $8.23 on Monday. Provention Bio has a 52 week low of $6.36 and a 52 week high of $20.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $521.58 million, a P/E ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 3.34.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.08). Research analysts anticipate that Provention Bio will post -1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRVB. Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Provention Bio by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 7,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 2,048 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Provention Bio by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 3,486 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Provention Bio by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Provention Bio by 74.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 6,288 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Provention Bio in the 3rd quarter worth about $300,000. 39.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Provention Bio

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, an oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-3279, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of lupus; PRV-101, a coxsackie virus B (CVB) vaccine for the prevention of acute CVB infections and onset of T1D; and PRV-015, which is in phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease.

