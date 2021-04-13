Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their equal weight rating on shares of Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BNP Paribas upgraded Publicis Groupe from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Publicis Groupe from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.50.

Get Publicis Groupe alerts:

Shares of PUBGY stock opened at $15.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Publicis Groupe has a fifty-two week low of $6.29 and a fifty-two week high of $15.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.34. The firm has a market cap of $14.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.05.

Publicis Groupe Company Profile

Publicis Groupe SA provides marketing, communication, and digital transformation services in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates as advertising agencies that offer billboard, television, radio, and press advertising services, as well as advertising solutions through digital channels under the Publicis Worldwide, Saatchi & Saatchi, Leo Burnett, Marcel, Fallon, and BBH brands; and provides crisis communications, media relations, public affairs, financial communications, and strategy and event management services, as well as digital marketing services.

Further Reading: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Publicis Groupe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Publicis Groupe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.