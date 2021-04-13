pulltherug.finance Trading Down 5.6% This Week (RUGZ)

pulltherug.finance (CURRENCY:RUGZ) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 13th. One pulltherug.finance coin can now be purchased for $17.91 or 0.00028280 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, pulltherug.finance has traded down 5.6% against the US dollar. pulltherug.finance has a total market cap of $169,032.03 and $2,252.00 worth of pulltherug.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get pulltherug.finance alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.21 or 0.00055598 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.51 or 0.00019754 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000353 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.89 or 0.00088240 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001581 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $396.35 or 0.00625788 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.40 or 0.00032203 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.48 or 0.00038648 BTC.

pulltherug.finance Coin Profile

pulltherug.finance (CRYPTO:RUGZ) is a coin. pulltherug.finance’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,437 coins. pulltherug.finance’s official Twitter account is @rugztoken. pulltherug.finance’s official website is pulltherug.finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Pulltherug.finance $RUGZ is a NFT project with farming. It aims to bring the rugpull NFTS to signify the rullpulls and scams in crypto. “

pulltherug.finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as pulltherug.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade pulltherug.finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase pulltherug.finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for pulltherug.finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for pulltherug.finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.