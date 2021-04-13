Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Lincoln National Co. Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:LNC)

Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) – Analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Lincoln National in a research note issued on Thursday, April 8th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.40 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.73. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.15). Lincoln National had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 5.09%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $35.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $57.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.31.

Shares of NYSE LNC opened at $63.64 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.97. The company has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.26. Lincoln National has a twelve month low of $26.97 and a twelve month high of $67.37.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.31%.

In other news, CAO Christine A. Janofsky sold 7,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total transaction of $416,981.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,650. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LNC. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in Lincoln National in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 2,168.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

