Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) Cut by Wedbush

Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) – Research analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Pacira BioSciences in a report released on Wednesday, April 7th. Wedbush analyst L. Moussatos now forecasts that the company will earn $0.41 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.60. Wedbush also issued estimates for Pacira BioSciences’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.22 EPS.

Get Pacira BioSciences alerts:

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 29.95% and a return on equity of 10.71%. The firm had revenue of $130.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. Pacira BioSciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on PCRX. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered shares of Pacira BioSciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $72.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.92.

PCRX stock opened at $67.95 on Monday. Pacira BioSciences has a 12 month low of $33.47 and a 12 month high of $80.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 7.63 and a quick ratio of 6.84.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 171.9% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 228.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the 4th quarter valued at $209,000.

In related news, CEO David M. Stack sold 21,250 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.21, for a total transaction of $1,513,212.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andreas Wicki sold 10,601 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.68, for a total value of $781,081.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,230.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 153,306 shares of company stock worth $11,009,880 over the last ninety days. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pacira BioSciences Company Profile

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

See Also: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Pacira BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacira BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.