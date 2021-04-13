Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:PFSI)

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for PennyMac Financial Services in a report released on Monday, April 12th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Barker now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $3.67 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.64. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $109.00 price target on the stock.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $5.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.92 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 42.70% and a return on equity of 54.29%.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PFSI. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of PennyMac Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (down from $75.00) on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.38.

Shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock opened at $58.54 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. PennyMac Financial Services has a 12-month low of $23.46 and a 12-month high of $70.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.68.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This is an increase from PennyMac Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 16.36%.

In other news, insider David M. Walker sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total value of $658,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kurland Family Investments, Ll sold 41,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.21, for a total transaction of $2,513,767.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,370,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,795,205.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 1,166,474 shares of company stock worth $72,939,758 and have sold 280,679 shares worth $17,538,210. Corporate insiders own 21.48% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PFSI. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 2.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 111,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services during the third quarter worth about $890,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 128.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 359,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,868,000 after purchasing an additional 201,827 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 15.9% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 7,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 18.5% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 80,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,704,000 after purchasing an additional 12,629 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.72% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

