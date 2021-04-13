Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) Given New $104.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) had its price target increased by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $104.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 1.14% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Q2 from $108.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Q2 from $116.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Q2 from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Gabelli upgraded shares of Q2 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Q2 from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.88.

NYSE QTWO traded up $0.84 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $102.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 580,601. Q2 has a fifty-two week low of $62.64 and a fifty-two week high of $148.56. The company has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of -45.03 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.92.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $108.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.21 million. Q2 had a negative net margin of 30.34% and a negative return on equity of 4.99%. Analysts expect that Q2 will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 80,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.25, for a total transaction of $9,027,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 232,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,079,154.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Barry G. Benton sold 2,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.93, for a total transaction of $237,057.41. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,419,783.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 182,211 shares of company stock valued at $20,645,203. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Q2 by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,108,526 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $266,792,000 after purchasing an additional 116,190 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Q2 by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,272,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $161,060,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Q2 by 946.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 777,229 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,343,000 after buying an additional 702,969 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Q2 during the fourth quarter valued at about $84,926,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Q2 by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 655,918 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,993,000 after buying an additional 24,436 shares in the last quarter.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered integrated person-to-person payments solution.

