Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for OneMain in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $1.73 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.60. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for OneMain’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.84 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.98 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.90 EPS.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $850.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $975.56 million. OneMain had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 20.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.91 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of OneMain from $47.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of OneMain from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of OneMain from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of OneMain from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of OneMain from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.50.

OMF stock opened at $55.98 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.45. The stock has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 2.28. OneMain has a 1 year low of $17.40 and a 1 year high of $59.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were given a dividend of $3.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. This is a boost from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $15.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 28.22%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is 26.79%.

In other news, insider George G. Hicks sold 1,901,638 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.01, for a total transaction of $97,002,554.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in OneMain by 3,548.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,511,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $169,112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,415,218 shares in the last quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP bought a new position in OneMain during the fourth quarter worth $75,451,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in OneMain by 61.3% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,229,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,028,000 after acquiring an additional 466,985 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in OneMain by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,206,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,122,000 after acquiring an additional 133,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in OneMain by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 978,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,113,000 after acquiring an additional 366,978 shares in the last quarter. 85.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or are unsecured. The company also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

