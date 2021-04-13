Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI) Issued By National Bank Financial

Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Pason Systems in a report released on Thursday, April 8th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Colman now forecasts that the company will earn $0.04 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.03. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Pason Systems’ FY2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

Get Pason Systems alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Pason Systems from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Pason Systems from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

PSI stock opened at C$8.44 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$9.40 and a 200-day moving average of C$7.75. Pason Systems has a 12-month low of C$4.74 and a 12-month high of C$10.50. The company has a current ratio of 6.69, a quick ratio of 6.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The company has a market cap of C$701.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.21.

Pason Systems (TSE:PSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.08) by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$32.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$24.35 million.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Pason Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 615.38%.

Pason Systems Company Profile

Pason Systems Inc provides instrumentation and data management systems for drilling rigs. The company offers Electronic AutoDriller, which maximizes the rate of penetration by monitoring various drilling parameters; Electronic Choke Actuator that provides a means of remotely controlling the choke valve; and Electronic Drilling Recorder, a drilling recorder.

Featured Story: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Pason Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pason Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.