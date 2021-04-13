Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Raised by Analyst

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer boosted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of BorgWarner in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 7th. Oppenheimer analyst N. Kaye now forecasts that the auto parts company will post earnings of $1.07 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.05. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for BorgWarner’s FY2022 earnings at $4.85 EPS.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The auto parts company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 11.48%.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on BWA. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.56.

NYSE:BWA opened at $47.58 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.36. The company has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a PE ratio of 27.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.98. BorgWarner has a 1-year low of $24.27 and a 1-year high of $50.60.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,227,736 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $742,960,000 after purchasing an additional 3,727,383 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the fourth quarter worth $100,344,000. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the fourth quarter worth $76,912,000. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 141.5% during the fourth quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,369,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $91,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 4,934,887 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $190,684,000 after buying an additional 870,586 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Volker Weng sold 2,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.91, for a total value of $139,463.43. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.46%.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

