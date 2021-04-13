Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:MSM)

MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.39 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.44. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for MSC Industrial Direct’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.28 EPS.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $774.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $778.77 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 7.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.00 EPS.

MSM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised MSC Industrial Direct from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, April 8th. William Blair raised MSC Industrial Direct from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $90.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered MSC Industrial Direct from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. MSC Industrial Direct currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.50.

MSC Industrial Direct stock opened at $89.34 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.18. MSC Industrial Direct has a 12 month low of $56.16 and a 12 month high of $93.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 12th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.29%.

In related news, SVP Steve Armstrong sold 18,223 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total transaction of $1,640,616.69. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,633 shares in the company, valued at $2,307,738.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mitchell Jacobson bought 67,796 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $78.04 per share, for a total transaction of $5,290,799.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,290,799.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,562 shares of company stock worth $8,660,531 over the last quarter. 28.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MSM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 6.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the third quarter valued at about $354,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 0.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 91,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,792,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 89.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 242,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,371,000 after acquiring an additional 114,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the third quarter valued at about $1,377,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

