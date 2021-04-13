Q4 2021 Earnings Forecast for FUJIFILM Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

FUJIFILM Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for FUJIFILM in a report issued on Wednesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo now expects that the technology company will earn $0.92 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.80.

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded FUJIFILM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th.

FUJIY opened at $61.41 on Monday. FUJIFILM has a 52 week low of $42.11 and a 52 week high of $63.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.76. The firm has a market cap of $25.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

FUJIFILM (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. FUJIFILM had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 6.17%.

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, sells, and services imaging, healthcare and material, and document solutions worldwide. Its Imaging Solutions segment offers color films, instant cameras, developing and printing systems, color papers, and photo printing services; and TV and cinema lenses, surveillance cameras, industrial lenses for production line inspection, and projectors.

