Quisitive Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:QUISF) Given New $2.50 Price Target at Desjardins

Quisitive Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:QUISF) had its price objective boosted by Desjardins from $1.90 to $2.50 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

QUISF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating on shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Raymond James increased their price target on Quisitive Technology Solutions from $1.80 to $2.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners restated a buy rating and set a $2.20 price target on shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $1.99.

OTCMKTS QUISF opened at $1.32 on Monday. Quisitive Technology Solutions has a one year low of $0.31 and a one year high of $1.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.84.

About Quisitive Technology Solutions

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides Microsoft solutions primarily in North America. The company offers Microsoft cloud solutions, including Microsoft Azure, Microsoft Dynamics business applications, and Microsoft O365; CRG emPerform, an employee performance management software for small and medium sized business; and LedgerPay, Microsoft cloud-based payment processing and data insights product platform, as well as business solutions from other technology partners that are related to the Microsoft platform.

