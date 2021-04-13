Ramsay Health Care Limited (OTCMKTS:RMYHY) Short Interest Update

Ramsay Health Care Limited (OTCMKTS:RMYHY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a growth of 1,166.7% from the March 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days.

RMYHY stock remained flat at $$13.02 during midday trading on Tuesday. 79 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,221. Ramsay Health Care has a 1-year low of $9.50 and a 1-year high of $14.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.93.

Separately, Citigroup lowered shares of Ramsay Health Care from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th.

Ramsay Health Care Company Profile

Ramsay Health Care Limited provides health care services to public and private patients. The company's health care services comprise day surgery procedures and other surgeries, as well as psychiatric care and rehabilitation services. It operates through approximately 500 locations across Australia, the United Kingdom, France, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Germany, Indonesia, Malaysia, Hong Kong, and Italy.

