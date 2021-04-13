RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) Director Wendye Robbins Acquires 600 Shares

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) Director Wendye Robbins acquired 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.12 per share, with a total value of $12,672.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,925.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

RAPT stock traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,086. RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.35 and a 12 month high of $41.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $479.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.59 and a beta of -0.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.02.

Get RAPT Therapeutics alerts:

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 million. On average, analysts expect that RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RAPT Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on RAPT Therapeutics from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $157,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 4,466 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $362,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $554,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 43,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.02% of the company’s stock.

RAPT Therapeutics Company Profile

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases. Its lead oncology drug candidate is FLX475, an oral small molecule C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 antagonist that is in the Phase 2 portion of a Phase 1/2 clinical trial to evaluate as a monotherapy and in combination with pembrolizumab in patients with various types of charged tumors.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for RAPT Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RAPT Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.