Raymond James Boosts Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) Price Target to $76.00

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $69.00 to $76.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CWST. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They set a neutral rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Casella Waste Systems from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $68.33.

Shares of CWST opened at $65.50 on Monday. Casella Waste Systems has a 52-week low of $41.55 and a 52-week high of $66.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.04. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 85.07 and a beta of 0.93.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 33.65%. The company had revenue of $200.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.95 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Casella Waste Systems will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Emily Nagle Green sold 4,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.46, for a total value of $253,061.76. Also, Director Douglas R. Casella sold 1,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total transaction of $98,411.74. In the last three months, insiders have sold 66,105 shares of company stock worth $3,997,304. Corporate insiders own 7.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CWST. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Casella Waste Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Casella Waste Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Casella Waste Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $264,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Casella Waste Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $266,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

About Casella Waste Systems

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

