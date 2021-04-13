Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,831 Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PRLB. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 61.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 27,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,594,000 after purchasing an additional 10,614 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in Proto Labs by 16.1% during the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 7,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $972,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Proto Labs in the fourth quarter valued at about $250,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Proto Labs during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Proto Labs during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

NYSE PRLB opened at $110.90 on Tuesday. Proto Labs, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.42 and a fifty-two week high of $286.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $129.80 and a 200-day moving average of $151.18. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.81 and a beta of 1.96.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. Proto Labs had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 12.80%. The firm had revenue of $105.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Proto Labs from $105.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Benchmark raised their price target on Proto Labs from $165.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Proto Labs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Proto Labs from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Proto Labs has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.00.

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal laser sintering, multi jet fusion, polyjet, and carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication products, including quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

