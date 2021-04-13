Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $248,000 Stock Holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALNY. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 160,226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,825,000 after purchasing an additional 9,617 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 44,387 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,769,000 after buying an additional 2,192 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 16,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after buying an additional 4,099 shares in the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 111,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,518,000 after acquiring an additional 11,700 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 21,829 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,837,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620 shares during the period. 92.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on ALNY. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $169.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, February 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $162.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.42.

Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $135.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.98. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $114.30 and a fifty-two week high of $178.41. The firm has a market cap of $15.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.25 and a beta of 1.47.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.76) by ($0.33). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 222.19% and a negative return on equity of 65.96%. The firm had revenue of $163.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.47) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

See Also: How does quantitative easing work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY).

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.