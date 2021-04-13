Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Makes New $262,000 Investment in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 8,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in EPR Properties by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 126,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,121,000 after acquiring an additional 23,472 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in EPR Properties by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 65,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,670 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 17,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 80.5% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 242,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,868,000 after acquiring an additional 108,000 shares during the period. 84.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EPR opened at $47.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of -35.51 and a beta of 1.82. EPR Properties has a twelve month low of $20.62 and a twelve month high of $51.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.99. The company has a quick ratio of 15.50, a current ratio of 15.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.60). EPR Properties had a negative net margin of 15.35% and a negative return on equity of 2.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that EPR Properties will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Bank of America upgraded EPR Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EPR Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of EPR Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.13.

In other news, Director Robin Peppe Sterneck sold 2,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $134,164.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

