Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 6,875 Shares of Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) by 32.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,115 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 6,875 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Nautilus were worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nautilus by 451.3% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,742 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Nautilus during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Nautilus during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nautilus in the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nautilus by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,528 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nautilus alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nautilus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Nautilus from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their price target on Nautilus from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.57.

In related news, VP Jeffery Lynn Collins sold 8,441 shares of Nautilus stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $168,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,420. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NLS stock opened at $16.39 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $497.26 million, a P/E ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.26 and a 200-day moving average of $20.78. Nautilus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.78 and a 12-month high of $31.38.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The specialty retailer reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $189.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.73 million. Nautilus had a return on equity of 51.32% and a net margin of 7.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nautilus, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

About Nautilus

Nautilus, Inc, a fitness solutions company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, ellipticals, bike products, home gyms, dumbbells, barbells, and kettlebells primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands, as well as fitness digital platform under the JRNY brand.

Recommended Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Nautilus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nautilus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.