Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Takes $284,000 Position in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 9,745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRS. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 1,181.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 699,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,369,000 after buying an additional 644,931 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 67.5% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,509,623 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,960,000 after purchasing an additional 608,468 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,889,592 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,145,000 after purchasing an additional 481,824 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Carpenter Technology by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,480,745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $217,841,000 after purchasing an additional 370,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 424.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 244,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,131,000 after purchasing an additional 198,189 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CRS shares. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Carpenter Technology in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carpenter Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

NYSE CRS opened at $41.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.60. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of -22.57 and a beta of 2.28. Carpenter Technology Co. has a 1-year low of $15.90 and a 1-year high of $48.06.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.03. Carpenter Technology had a positive return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 4.45%. The firm had revenue of $348.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Carpenter Technology Co. will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were paid a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Carpenter Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 1st. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.20%.

Carpenter Technology Profile

Carpenter Technology Corporation manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as drilling tools, and metal powders and parts.

