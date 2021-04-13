Raymond James Increases Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Price Target to $65.00

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $61.00 to $65.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the bank’s stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 16.22% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. DA Davidson cut Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist upped their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $50.00 to $625.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.20.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

ZION traded down $0.65 on Tuesday, hitting $55.93. The company had a trading volume of 25,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,471,916. The firm has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.63. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1 year low of $25.07 and a 1 year high of $60.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.64. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 14.58%. The business had revenue of $723.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Harris H. Simmons sold 60,518 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total transaction of $2,966,592.36. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,210,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,354,249.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Morris sold 8,258 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.68, for a total value of $468,063.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,460,303.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 169,349 shares of company stock worth $8,242,881. Corporate insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,596 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. 86.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

Featured Article: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.